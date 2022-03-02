Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): When two guardians of Indian students went to Hathras District Magistrate (DM)'s residence seeking help regarding airlifting of their wards stuck in Kharkiv, one of the second largest cities of war-ravaged Ukraine; they were given an appointment for the next day at 11 am.

Daksha Choudhary, a resident of Sadabad locality in Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) who had gone to Ukraine three months ago to pursue an MBBS course, has been stuck in Kharkiv. Anuj Pratap, the father of Daksha, said, "My son is stranded in Kharkiv, where heavy shelling and bombardments are going on. Hence, I went to DM's residence seeking help from him. But, I didn't get an audience with him."