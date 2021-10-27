Pune: A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus suddenly caught fire on the bridge at Dapodi. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. Just in time, the driver told 30 passengers to get out. After that, the bus caught fire with more intensity. The incident took place around 11 am this morning.

According to the officials of the fire department, "There was a short circuit in the engine of the bus which is why it immediately caught fire. 30 passengers lives were saved with the present intellect of the bus driver who immediately sensed the danger and told the passengers to get off the bus."

A large crowd of onlookers gathered at the spot said that suddenly smoke came out from the engine of a bus heading towards Pune from Pimple Gurav. The bus then stopped, meanwhile driver Lakshman Hazare told passengers to get off immediately. The bus then ignited more intensely.

The fire brigade of Rahatni and Pimpri rushed to the spot and doused the fire. However, the front of the bus was burnt to ashes.

