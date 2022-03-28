New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will introduce "The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022" in the Lok Sabha. The Bill aims at authorising the police to take measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of their identifications and investigations in criminal matters to preserve records.

The Bill allows police to collect "finger-impressions, palm-print impressions, footprint impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical, biological samples and their analysis, behavioural attributes, including signatures, handwriting or any other examination" referred to in section 53 or section 53A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

As per the provisions of the Bill, any person convicted, arrested or detained under any preventive detention law will be required to provide "measurements" to a police officer or a prison official. The bill will repeal the existing 'The Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920'.

In this Act, it is limited to allow for the taking of finger and footprint impressions and for a limited category of convicted and non-convicted persons and photographs on the order of a Magistrate. The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

ANI