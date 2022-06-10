Puducherry: Days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin flagged off a luxury ferry service operated by the Cordelia Cruises from Chennai to Puducherry and Visakhapatnam, sources in the Puducherry administration said that the ship had been advised to go back as it had not been given permission by the port authorities.

The development comes days after Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the Government has not given any permission to the cruise ship, operated by Cordelia Cruises for anchoring near Puducherry. She also said that although the Government was keen on giving a boost to the tourism industry in Puducherry it will not be at the expense of the culture of Puducherry and the future of its youths.

Earlier political parties demanded that the ship not be allowed to berth in Puducherry as it has casinos which would cause cultural disorder in the country. The AIADMK, Congress and some organizations have strongly opposed the arrival of the luxury ship to Puducherry.