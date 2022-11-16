Junagadh (Gujarat): While a large number of politicians have bungalows and fancy houses, Babubhai Vaja, a Congress MLA from the Mangarol Assembly constituency in Junagadh district believes that simplicity is the best policy. Vaja told ETV Bharat, that he does not want to live in fancy big houses instead he and his family cherish their simple life in their village.

Vaja was elected an MLA from the Mangarol Assembly constituency twice, in the 2015 by-elections and then in the 2017 Assembly elections. He has set an example of simplicity in his lifestyle with his family in small a house devoid of any modern amenities. " Fate is everlasting and one can not escape one's fate. I was born here and my fate wants me to stay here among the people and as a reward, I believe fate is everlasting," said Vaja.

According to Vaja, he can serve the people without luxury amenities like lavish homes and expensive cars. Despite being an MLA, he has no desire for fancy homes. He even moved out from the government-provided member's home in Gandhinagar because it had an air conditioner. He believes there is no need for air conditioners or refrigerators. He also believes drinking water from an earthen vessel promotes excellent health.