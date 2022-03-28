Lucknow: The letter stated that the United Kingdom is committed to further boosting ties with Uttar Pradesh in trade and investment sectors. A roadmap was prepared for the next 10 years between Britain and Uttar Pradesh wherein the United Kingdom wants to make UP its major partner. In 2021, the agreement had been inked between the Prime Ministers of the two countries.

The United Kingdom and Uttar Pradesh have achieved progress on important agendas. Under the British Council's Going Global Partnerships Grant, three British Institutions have tied up with Amity University for aiding Indian universities in the education sectors. Besides, the British-India relationship is looking forward to developing a blueprint in the field of higher education sectors, the letter stated.

The letter further mentioned that Under the Digital Learning Programme of English language, girl students of altogether 750 Kasturba Schools were taught to improve their vocabularies, besides enhancing the capacity in conversational English by picking up the nuances of language through the simple application of clauses. Usage of simple clauses and doing the exercises helped girl students to hone their skills in the English language.

Alex Ellis further said in the letter that Allan Gemmell, the British Trade Commissioner for South Asia, and the UK's Deputy High Commissioner Jan Thompson would be visiting Lucknow soon for having an introductory meeting with Cabinet members of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Among the prominent UK companies, Webley & Scott, Trinity Natural Gas, Hindustan Unilever and Associated British Foods have invested and also set up manufacturing units in Uttar Pradesh. Webley & Scott has set up a plant at Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh where 55 people have been employed. The company has planned to establish another factory in the coming 12 months in which 150 people will be provided employment.

Speaking about the newly established Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in the state, Ellis also stated in the letter that the UK sees an opportunity to share expertise with India in the sports arena. Besides, the British High Commissioner to India also wrote about working with the UP government in police modernisation, application of the modern technique in evidence collection, forensic sciences and cyber laws.

In the past 12 years, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has provided financial aid to the tune of 4.3 million pounds to different institutions of Uttar Pradesh, including Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Besides, the London School of Economics (LSE) has tied up IIT, Kanpur for developing Digital Ecosystem in trading sectors.