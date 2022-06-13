Giridih (Jharkhand): A village in Jharkhand is leading by example to get rid of the dowry system ensuring all marriages taking place in the vicinity happen without any such demands.

The Anjuman Committee in Jharkhand's Barwadih village in Bagodar block started the initiative two years ago and so far, two hundred dowry-less marriages have taken place in this village. In this regard, Sadar Lal Mohammad Ansari of Barwadih Anjuman Committee said that there was some trouble in the beginning. "When the decision to marry without a dowry was taken, it was opposed by some people of the village and they used to marry with a secret dowry," he said.

When the information about this was received by the Anjuman Committee, the people of the community started boycotting such families, Ansari said, adding that after that, gradually all the people started opposing the dowry system. Panchayat Samiti member Basarat Ansari said that the campaign against the dowry system started in Barwadih is now spreading to other villages of the panchayat as well.