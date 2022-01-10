Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav unveiled a statue of Lord Parshuram 'farsa' of about 68 feet high in Gosaiganj, Lucknow on January 2. The axe of Lord Parashuram has slipped down on January 10 thus it started speculations on social media about the 'big fall'.

Lord Parshuram's 'farsa' slips down

However, Samajwadi Party leader and former MLA Santosh Pandey, who installed the statue of Lord Parashuram 'farsa', told ETV Bharat that the axe has not fallen but it was brought down to fix a light in it. "When people were trying to bring it down, due to heavyweight, it slipped out of their hands and fell on the ground. But very soon it will be restored to its place," he said

He also said that there is no truth in the rumors that God's axe has fallen down on its own. "These are baseless rumors. The Brahmins are joining the Samajwadi Party thus this type of conspiracy and rumor is being spread on social media," he added.

However, former MLA Santosh Pandey could not answer the question that what arrangements were made to get the axe down, why was it not done through hydraulic or any other machine. When it fell, no machine was visible in the video going viral thus the words of the former MLA are a bit questionable.

