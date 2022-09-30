New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor visited Rajghat here on Friday and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of filing his nomination papers for the party's presidential poll. "Paid tribute to the man who built India's bridge to the 21st century this morning," Tharoor said in a tweet. He quoted former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi as saying, "India is an Old country but a young nation... I dream of India Strong, Independent, Self-Reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind."

Meanwhile, Congress' central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said Digvijaya Singh is expected to file his nomination papers between 11-11:30 am and Tharoor around 12:25 pm. Singh met Tharoor on Thursday and the latter said they agreed that theirs is "not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest" among colleagues. Polling will take place on October 17 and the result will be announced on October 19. (PTI)