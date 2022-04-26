New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for publicly giving him credit for the term "multi-alignment" and posted a selfie of them together at the ongoing Raisina Dialogue here. In his remarks at a Raisina Dialogue session, Jaishankar said since 2014-15, "we have had a much greater clarity how we engage the world, we have done it in a sense in concentric circles, there is a neighbourhood first, there are these extended neighbourhoods in southeast Asia, Gulf and central Asia".

"There is a very conscious policy of engaging all the major powers simultaneously in a world. A policy which Shashi (Tharoor) claims credit for called multi-alignment, we still haven't quite agreed what the word should be," he said. Taking to Twitter, Tharoor said, "Thanks @DrSJaishankar for publicly giving me credit for the term 'Multi-alignment' which I floated 15 years ago without many takers)! Stimulating exchange between our EAM & @samirsaran at #RaisinaDialogue2022 on the wider dimensions of our foreign policy." The Congress MP also posted a selfie with Jaishankar at the venue of the Raisina Dialogue.

