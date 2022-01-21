Chennai: Drawing inspiration from the movie 'Thappad', a bride stopped the marriage a day before entering into wedlock. The incident happened in the Panruti area of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu. The marriage was fixed between an engineering graduate, with the bride, who's also a postgraduate.

The marriage date was fixed on January 20 and the day before the wedding day, the reception was held in which the DJ regaled the gathering.

On the reception night, the bride was dancing to the songs, along with friends and relatives to the tunes. As time passed by the bridegroom asked the bride to stop dancing and called her to the stage. When she came to the stage, the bridegroom slapped the bride.

Shocked by the act, the bride decided to stop the marriage with him. They left the marriage hall in the night and the bride's parents fixed the marriage with their relative, who's supposedly her cousin. The bride tied the knot with her cousin on the fixed wedding date in a nearby temple.