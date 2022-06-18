Rajkot (Gujarat): A mentally challenged person who somehow landed in Rajkot, Gujarat, was reunited with his family in Chhattisgarh after 18 years---thanks to Google maps and social media tools. The person named Raju took to begging and was clueless about his whereabouts.

A hotel owner at Upleta near Dumiyani Toll Plaza provided him with food and other amenities. Apart from profiteering, the hotel owner was particular to serve food to the needy and poor free of cost. Serving food to hungry souls became the hostel owner's motto. Raju also became a member of the community kitchen at the hotel where food was offered without asking for money, to saints, sadhus, and fakirs.

The proprietor of the hotel, Praveen, did everything for Raju's rehabilitation. Due to mental sickness, his physical appearance was totally in a bad shape. Unkempt hair, Raju was also in tatters. He had not taken bath for several years; so his body odor was obnoxious. Raju was unable to maintain basic hygiene and cleanliness. He was given a decent haircut and new clothes to wear.

After several years, it was learned that Raju was the original resident of Malai hamlet under Masturi taluka in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh. People of his native village with help of Google Maps and social media were successful in establishing contact with the owner of the hotel at Rajkot and later discovered that a person named Raju was staying there. An old photograph of Raju was also shared through social media, based on which his whereabouts were traced to the hotel at Upleta in Rajkot, Gujarat.