Thane(Maharashtra): Thane district in Maharashtra has reported an over 100 percent rise in new Covid-19 cases in one day.

The district recorded 493 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as compared to 241 on Tuesday, taking the overall infection tally here to 5,73,173, an official said on Thursday.

The virus also claimed the life of one more person, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,616, the official said, adding that the Covid-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 percent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count has gone up to 1,39,312, while the death toll has reached 3,320, another official said.

PTI

Also read: Data shows high immune escape potential by Omicron: INSACOG