Thane Police arrests auto driver accused of molestation
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Updated on: 58 minutes ago
Updated on: 58 minutes ago
Thane (Maharashtra): Thane Police have arrested an auto driver Katikadala alias Raju Abbayi who is accused of molesting a woman in Thane on October 14. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. The police team arrested the accused from Digha, Navi Mumbai and also seized his auto rickshaw. (Further details awaited)
