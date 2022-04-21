New Delhi: Under the Quad’s flagship Vaccine Partnership, a consignment of COVID vaccines was handed over jointly by the Ambassador of India, Suchitra Durai, Ambassador of Australia, Allan McKinnon, Ambassador of Japan, Nashida Kazuya and the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States of America, James Wayman te the Kingdom of Thailand, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The consignment comprising 200,000 doses of Made in India, Covovax vaccines was presented to Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Public Health of Thailand today, April 21 in Bangkok. This is the second consignment of vaccines delivered by India under the Quad Vaccine Partnership, after the inaugural delivery to Cambodia took place on 12 April and has been supplied to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment made at the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC in September 2021 to donate 500,000 doses of COVID vaccines to countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad Vaccine Partnership was announced by the Quad Leaders at their first Summit on 12 March 2021 to leverage Quad’s collective strength to ensure equitable access to safe, effective and quality-assured vaccines. Quad countries have so far provided Thailand with four and a half million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Quad countries have also pro-last-miles mile delivery assistance and monetary support to ensure that vaccines are translated into vaccinations.

Australia is supporting Thailand to deliver vaccines safely and effectively to its population, including by strengthening data systems and developing communication strategies with a focus on migrant populations. India extended support to Thailand in augmenting its capabilities to fight the pandemic by providing oxygen concentrators and essential medicines.

Japan has provided oxygen concentrators for the treatment of the disease and high-quality equipment for vaccine storage and transport through ‘Last One Mile Support’. The US has assisted with surveillance and contact tracing, case investigation, training health care workers and data management. The Government of the Kingdom of Thailand has conveyed its appreciation for the vaccines received from the Quad and for its collective assistance to Thailand. Quad countries have assured Thailand about their desire to extend all possible support to combat the pandemic.