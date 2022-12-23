New Delhi: The Deputy Director-General of Thailand has deposited Thailand’s Instrument of Ratification for the BIMSTEC Charter to Tenzin Lekphell, Secretary General of BIMSTEC during the meeting of the BIMSTEC Permanent Working Committee (S-BPWC) in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Thailand is the second Member State to deposit the Instrument of Ratification, after India. Rujikorn Saengchantr, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Economic Affairs, chaired the Special Meeting of the BIMSTEC Permanent Working Committee (S-BPWC) in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen and enhance the standard of practices of BIMSTEC as the rule-based subregional cooperation framework. The meeting successfully concluded three key documents including the eules of procedure (RoP) for core BIMSTEC mechanisms, rules of procedure for sectoral BIMSTEC mechanisms, and Draft Terms of Reference for Eminent Persons’ Group on the Future Directions of BIMSTEC, all of which will serve as a foundation for future BIMSTEC cooperation as well as strengthen BIMSTEC as the only international cooperation binding South Asia and Southeast Asia together.

The report of this meeting will be proposed to the 23rd BIMSTEC Senior Officials Meeting, which will be hosted by Thailand in 2023, for further consideration.