Nashik: In a big blow to the Udhhav faction, 12 former corporators joined the Shinde group on Thursday night. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) city coordinator Sachin Bhosle, along with opposition leader Ajay Boraste, Chandrakant Khode, Suryakant Lavte, Punam Mogre, RD Dhongde, Jyoti Khole, Sudam Dhemse, Jayashree Kharjul, Suvarna Matale, DG Suryavanshi, Shyam Kumar Sable and BJP city office bearer Pratap Mehrolia, joined the Shinde camp.

This has come after Sanjay Raut's visit to the city. Balasaheb's Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse said more disgruntled former corporators from Udhhav Sena will join the Shinde camp in the coming days. Sharing details, he said five from CIDCO, five from Nashik Road and one each from Satpur, Paschim and Panchvati are likely to join in the next phase.