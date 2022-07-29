Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Friday came down heavily on the NDA government at the Centre for allegedly scrapping the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project for Hyderabad. Rama Rao, alleging that the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated in Parliament that the ITIR project for the city was shelved, said the NDA government should have granted other projects on par to compensate for the scrapped project.

“It is in their (BJP party) DNA to easily lie about anything and MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar has effortlessly done the same now. Modi government has scrapped the ITIR project because TRS is politically opposing it. They (BJP) are indulging in cheap politics,” KTR said.

KTR stated that the Telangana IT sector has lost an opportunity to further grow with the scrapping of ITIR project and said there's no contribution from the Union government in the growth story of the IT sector of Hyderabad. The Centre in 2008 proposed the project for Hyderabad and approved the same in 2013. But, the NDA government shelved it, he alleged.

The BJP-ruled States like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh continue to receive huge funds under various Central schemes. But when it comes to Telangana, every penny is counted and shown as a reason to scrap projects, he further said. (Agency inputs)