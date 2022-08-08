Mumbai: In a shocking development in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scam in Maharashtra, Sillod MLA and former Minister of State for Revenue Abdul Sattar's daughters' names have also come up on Monday. It is alleged that two of his daughters Heena Kausar Abdul Sattar Sheikh and Ujma Nahid Abdul Sattar Sheikh were involved in the TET scam. However, Abdul Sattar has denied these allegations.

The case of the TET exam conducted by the Maharashtra State Examination Council has reached directly to Sillod. All the ineligible people on the list, which was released by the examination council, had paid money to qualify for the examination. However, the ineligible candidates did not get the certificate of eligibility from Tukaram Supe, the main accused in the case.

Also read: SSC scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee sent to judicial custody till August 18

This list includes some candidates from the Sambhajinagar district and after the list was announced, the names of the candidates involved in malpractices have also come to light. Both Heena and Ujma, daughters of teacher Abdul Sattar, did not clear the exam and they are ineligible in 2020. However, their names have been included in the list released by the Examination Council. However, the name of the agent for whom Ujma and Hina had paid the money is still under wraps. TET certificates of both daughters of former state minister Abdul Sattar have been cancelled.

Also read: J&K Police SI recruitment scam: CBI registers cases against 33 persons after raids

The TET scam in Maharashtra is unfolding with shocking and crucial information. The list of barred students has the names of former Minister of State for Revenue Abdul Sattar's two daughters. As many as 7,874 students have been listed to be involved in malpractices in the TET scam. Speaking on the issue, Abdul Sattar alleged that the result of TET in 2019 was wrongly displayed.

"My daughters took the exams, but they didn't pass, they were disqualified. Anyone can get information under the Right to Information Act in the education department. My daughters started working in my organisation in 2017. This is a work to defame me, if we are at fault, take action against my daughters. But if not, hang the one who did this." Abdul Sattar has also said that he will demand an inquiry into the entire matter. Seven educational institutes are being run by Abdul Sattar and his daughters are working in these institutes.

The examination council has announced the list of names of as many as 7,874 students, who have committed malpractices in TET. Students on this list have been barred from taking the TET exam. This investigation was ordered by the then Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. The Shinde-Fadvanis government has ordered a further probe into the scam.