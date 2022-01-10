New Delhi: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya held a virtual interaction with officials from several states and UTs to review the public health preparedness for containing and managing Covid-19 pandemic. He said that holistic synergy between Centre and States is most vital for effective pandemic management.

Reiterating that the Centre is dedicated to support states in containing Covid, Dr Manuskh Mandaviya said that Govt of India has provided support under ECRP-II for strengthening the health infrastructure across the country. He also suggested that operational status of infrastructure like beds, PSA plants, oxygen equipment be filled in by states on the national portal.

The Union Minister advised the states to step up vaccination of all eligible population, especially in low vaccination coverage areas. He stated that “vaccination against Covid results in low hospitalisation and severity, as is seen globally”.

Dr. Mandaviya said that irrespective of the Covid variants, ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate & Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour’ continue to form the pivotal foundation for Covid management. Union Minister of State for Health, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stressed on the need for strictly following home isolation guidelines in view of the rising number of mild Covid-19 cases. She also urged the states to ensure that the healthcare workers are trained for monitoring of those in home isolation.

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Dr. Manohar Agnani, AS (Health Ministry), Arti Ahuja, AS (Health Ministry), Lav Agarwal, JS (Health Ministry), Dr. Sujeet Kumar Singh, Director (NCDC), Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS New Delhi and senior officials of ICMR were present in the meeting.