Asansol: Asansol is the second largest and most populated city in West Bengal. Bearing the brunt of roughness due to its coal and iron production, the city once had soothing music entwined in its very essence in the 60s and 70s.

A group of young men and women walking around with guitars on their rickety shoulders was a usual scene in Asansol. Several Bangla bands mushroomed in the city that became a culture during the heydays of pop, band and rock music spanning two decades — the 60s and 70s. But the legacy didn't drag on thereafter. One would get nostalgic to recall those days of band music and rock culture in the city.

Terry Morris during his school days

The pioneers who churned out the music are either no more or have taken the legacy to the global stage. One of them is Terry Morris, originally Terry Mishra. Terry is currently settled in Sydney, Australia. He may have swapped countries, but the love for music remains the same as it was decades ago. The country and pop bands emerged in Asansol's Anglo-Indian neighbourhoods, including Chelidanga, Budhar.

Taking the legacy forward, Terry founded a band "The Echoes." He is a well-known name Down Under as a singer-guitarist. He has performed in many concerts in the country and abroad. From Gupchipara of Asansol, Terry has achieved a unique feat in original scores. His famous community song "Anglo Indians Forever" took him to the zenith of popularity charts among Anglo Indians across the globe.

A Terry-fic story of music rooted in West Bengal's Asansol

Terry's music album has already been released in Dubai. Terry Morris was born in Khagaul, Patna, Bihar. The family surname was "Mishra". His father was an Indian and his mother was a highly educated British. Terry's father moved to Kumardubi in Maithon, Jharkhand along with his wife and son. In a few years, Terry's mother built the first English medium school in Maithon — Valley School.

It was here that Terry learned his first life lesson. Later, Terry enrolled as a resident student at St. Vincent High & Technical School, Asansol. Right after that, he set foot in the world of music and the course of his life saw a dramatic change. On the one hand, Prince Dwarkanath Tagore's "Car and Tagore" company first mined coal. For this sake, Raniganj and then Asansol started the railway line and the subsequent formation of the Asansol Railway Division.

Asansol is the main administrative building of East India Railways on the Eastern Railway. Many foreigners arrived in the city, forcing a radical change in the city's culture. On the other hand, later Sir Rajendranath Mukhopadhyay, Birendranath Mukhopadhyay established the modern township of Barnum, Kulti. At Asansol, East India Railway built the "European Institute" or Durand Institute. Rock and country music concerts started there. Terry Morris got attracted to music soon he came to Asansol.

"My first guitar lessons were from Christian Brother Harrison...Coaching also continued under Bernard Lincoln, Band Master of the Technical School. I composed my first song at the age of 12," Terry Morris told ETV Bharat in an exclusive virtual interaction. The band "The Hailstones" was formed at St. Vincent's School. Terry became the fulcrum of the band in his own right.

The band led by Terry took part in many concerts at the European Institute or the Durand Institute during that time. In addition, Terry joined the Anglo-Indian dance programme as a musician and singer. He was closely associated with another band called "The Trip" in his teens. He was inspired by the songs of various bands including the Beatles. Country singer Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash soon became his idols. Terry was immersed in rock and roll, pop, and country music.

In the 60s and 70s, he produced several of his own compositions. Since then, Terry's name began doing the rounds in nooks and corners of the country. After graduation in 1971, Terry married Elaine. The couple had two children. At that time they lived in the Loco quarters. Both husband and wife joined the ISCO factory. They worked for several years. After that, Terry joined Asansol AG Church School as a caretaker.

Terry with his wife Elaine

The musical journey continued at full pace. It was during this time that several western bands made their debut in Asansol. Terry joined a band called "The Rock Revival" as lead singer and guitarist. He was busy practicing music with that band for years. Terry Morris produced many pop songs during this time before leaving India in 1982.

He first moved to England and later to Sydney in Australia. Terry's wife is a successful businesswoman in Australia while Terry stayed put in the music world. Today he has millions of fans all over the world. Terry is a member of the established Australian band "The Echoes", which has performed in many concerts in the country and beyond. Terry's album from Dubai was released in 2011.

Terry Morris is a familiar face in world music today. But till date he hasn't forgotten his roots — Asansol. And so he wrote the song "The Street of Asansol" which brings back nostalgia. It went viral. Even today, Terry gets emotional when he hears the name Asansol. "I am still in touch with many friends in Asansol. I want to keep that connection forever. Asansol is one of my favorite cities in life. The city that knows a lot about me. The city where I have my roots. I love Asansol," Terry rounded off.