New Delhi: Against the backdrop of the ‘fidayeen’ attack on security force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior intelligence official on Saturday has said that Pakistan-based terrorists who have recently sneaked into India have carried out the attacks. Quoting reports, the intelligence official further said that at least 80-100 Afghanistan-trained Pakistan mercenaries have been waiting at the re-activated launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir valley.

“As per reports at least 80-100 Pakistani terrorists seem to be Afghan war returnees have been waiting at the launch pads at Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) along the Baramullah, Bandipora, and Kupwara sector,” the official said. The official said that the terrorist might try to sneak into India during summer. The intelligence agencies also suspect that the terrorist might try to sabotage the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The 43 days-long Amarnath Yatra is going to take place from June 30 and it will last till August 11. The Amarnath Yatra is taking place after a gap of two years. However, security agencies said that they are fully prepared to foil any sabotage attempts. “We are prepared with all security arrangements,” Kuldiep Singh, director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) told ETV Bharat in New Delhi.

Referring to Friday’s terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the intelligence official said, “The incident that took place in the valley since Friday night is believed to be carried out by the mercenaries returned from Afghanistan. ”The official further said that taking the opportunity of a ceasefire, the Pakistan army and ISI have re-activated the different terror launch pads across the border.

According to the intelligence, official terrorists are at the Dudhaniyal and Athmugam launch pads across the LoC in the Keran sector. “There is every possibility that terrorists can infiltrate into Bandipora through Naushera Nar, Govind Nala, Paribal forest routes,” the official said.

It is worth mentioning here that the Indian and Pakistani armies last year had announced that they had begun strictly adhering to a ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir from midnight of February 24, 2021.

Talking to this correspondent, Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna said that Pakistan got furious following the abrogation of Article 370 from J&K. “They (Pakistan) are desperate to re-activate the terrorist groups and send them to India to carry out subversive activities,” said Brigadier Khanna. The border guarding agencies should strengthen their vigil to foil all possible attempts by the terrorist organizations.

“All the security agencies posted in the valley should share intelligence inputs among themselves. There should be proper coordination which is vital to foil attempts of terrorists to sneak into India,” Brigadier Khanna said. Significantly, the border guarding forces are equipped with all new technology equipment including sophisticated weapons, surveillance cameras with night vigil, drones, and thermal imaging tracers to monitor movements coming from across the border.

