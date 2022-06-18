Kabul: Terrorists of the ISIS Khursan reportedly stormed into a Gurudwara in Afghanistan capital Kabul on Saturday morning with casualties suspected in the alleged attack. An official confirmation by Afghan officials of the attack was awaited. Multiple reports quoted Gurnam Singh, President of Gurdwara Karta Parv saying the terrorists stormed the Gurudwara this morning and attacked the worshipers there.

BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa uploaded the purported video of the attack on Twitter. “Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan attacked by terrorists early morning today. Multiple blasts reported at Gurdwara Sahib premises. Had a talk with Gurnam Singh, President of Gurdwara Karte Parwan. He pleaded for global support for Sikhs in Afghanistan,” Sirsa said.

Meanwhile the MEA has put out a tweet saying, "We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments."

This is an emerging story. More details are awaited.