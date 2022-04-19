Srinagar: Terrorists on Tuesday night hurled a grenade at a police station in central Kashmir's Budgam district. No casualty was reported in the incident, officials said. They said the terrorists lobbed the grenade at the police station at around 9:15 pm. The device, they said, exploded outside the gate. Alert sentry fired upon the terrorists but they managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness, officials said. The area has been cordoned off and searches have been carried out to nab the attackers.