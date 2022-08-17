Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) : Terrorists escaped after a brief exchange of gunfire with police and security forces at Kutpora in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Wednesday. The encounter was triggered after the security forces cordoned off the area on the basis of specific intelligence input.

Terrorists threw grenades at the security forces, drawing retaliation. However, the terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of darkness. A hideout was busted and arms and ammunition were recovered by a joint team of police and security forces.

"On specific input, security forces launched a CASO in Kutpora, Shopian. During search, terrorists lobbed grenades on the search party. Search party also retaliated. However terrorists escaped under the cover of darkness. Police and security forces busted a hideout inside a house and recovered arms/ammunition," police said. Meanwhile, an operation has been started to track down the terrorists.