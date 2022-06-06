New Delhi: Waliullah Khan, the terrorist and mastermind of 2006 Varanasi bomb blasts, was sentenced to death on Monday by a court in Ghaziabad. On Saturday, Waliullah was held guilty in two cases related to serial bomb blasts in Varanasi in 2006. The blasts at the Sankat Mochan temple and the cantonment railway station on March 7 that year had claimed 20 lives and left over 100 injured.

Also read: Terrorist Waliullah Khan held guilty in two cases of 2008 serial bomb blasts of Varanasi

District Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Sinha convicted Waliullah in two cases which were lodged under IPC sections of murder, attempt to murder and mutilation and under the Explosives Act, district government counsel Rajesh Sharma said. The accused was acquitted in one case due to inadequate evidence, he said.