Jammu: A terrorist was killed when the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Monday. Army troops guarding the border picked up a suspected movement along the LoC in the Nowshera area on late Sunday night, they said.

The intruder was challenged leading to a fire-fight. Later, the body of a terrorist, along with arms and ammunition, was recovered, they said. The operation is in progress, they added.

