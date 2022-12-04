Jammu: Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and recovered ammunition and explosive material, a defence spokesman said. The hideout was discovered during a joint search operation by the Army and the police in the remote Sarkundu-Navapachi area of Marwah, he said.

Two hand grenades, one detonator, one safety fuse, two magazines of AK assault rifle with109 rounds, 56 rounds of General Purpose Machine Gun and one magazine of .303 rifle with 27 rounds were recovered from the hideout, he said.

This recovery of warlike stores from sensitive area has delivered a decisive blow to the nefarious designs of terrorists attempting to reorganise themselves. It has reiterated the total domination of security forces in the Kishtwar district and also showcased the close coordination between Army and police, the spokesman said. An official said no one was arrested during the operation. (PTI)