Karnal(Haryana): Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has released a video claiming to convert Haryana into Khalistan. While he has written pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of DAV School and Dyal Singh College in Karnal. 'Haryana Banega Khalistan' was written in Punjabi on the walls of these two educational institutions. Which after being detected was later painted black.

Releasing the video, Pannu said that Khalistan's campaign will be carried out through a poll which is to be held on January 26. Whereas, this shows his confidence that Haryana will be the new Khalistan. A few days ago in Karnal, a young man was thrashed with sticks in broad daylight by some youths who were angry for commenting on Khalistani posts. The CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral and, till now the police have not taken any action in this matter. Pannu has also mentioned this incident in his video.