Jammu: In a big statement, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that terrorism will not be seen in Jammu and Kashmir after two years and the Government of India is working in this direction.

While addressing a gathering in the award ceremony of EEPC India Northern Region Export on Wednesday, Sinha said that the law and order in the Union Territory has changed a lot.

"Many people worry about the law and order situation, I want to tell you that the situation has changed a lot. Some elements are trying, but I want to assure you that after two years, terrorism will not be seen in Jammu and Kashmir, The government is working in this direction," Sinha said.