New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that regime change and the growing influence of Al Qaeda and ISIS have emerged as a significant challenge to regional security.

"After August 2021, the situation in the South Asian region has changed. These new equations have made the problem of terror financing more serious," said Shah while addressing the No Money For Terror (NMFT) conference in New Delhi. He was interacting with the delegates and representatives of 78 counties and multilateral organizations on the issue of Global Trends in Terrorist Financing and Terrorism. Shah further said that three decades ago, the whole world has had to bear the serious consequences of one such regime change, the result of which we all have seen in the horrific attack of 9/11.

"Last year's changes in the South Asian region are a matter of concern for all of us. Along with Al Qaeda, organizations in South Asia like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish e Mohammed continue to spread terror," Shah said. Asserting that we should never ignore terrorists' safe heavens or their resources, Shah said, "We also have to expose the doublespeak of such elements who sponsor and support them." Asserting that India has succeeded in cracking down on terror financing, Shah said, "The problem of financing terrorism has become widespread."