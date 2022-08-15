Lucknow: Three terrorists who were arrested by Uttar Pradesh Anti Terror Squad (ATS) during the past one week were planning a car bombing and "lone wolf attacks", sources said.

According to ATS sources, Nadeem, who was nabbed by ATS two days ago from Saharanpur and Sabauddin who is linked with ISIS and got arrested from Azamgarh, both are trained for executing Guerrilla or Lone wolf attacks even as an 'automatic knife' was recovered from them. Mohammad Nadeem was an active member of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed and was tasked with carrying out a Fidayeen attack on a suspended spokesperson of BJP Nupur Sharma.

Another terror suspects Habibul Islam (19) aka Saifullah who was arrested from Kanpur on Sunday. Saifullah was an expert at creating virtual ids and he had made 50 such ids for militants from Pakistan and Afghanistan. Besides, Saifullah was in contact with many handlers sitting in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to the Additional Director General (ADG), Law & Order of UP, Prashant Kumar, Nadeem came into contact with Pakistani terrorist Hakeemullah in 2018 through an online platform, who got him introduced to another dreaded ultra Saifullah. Later, Saifullah started guiding Nadeem and got him introduced to extremist groups in Pakistan, Bangladesh and UAE.