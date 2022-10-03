Hyderabad: Mohammed Abdul Zahed alias Motu, a resident of Musarambagh, was arrested for plotting a terror plot in the city. Currently, he is staying in the city there with his family and managing a welding shop and real estate business. Zahed came under the scanner Abdul Zahed was previously involved in several terror-related cases in Hyderabad, including a suicide attack on the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner’s Task Force office at Begumpet on October 12, 2005.

Dalin, a Bangladeshi national, committed the attack on the City Task Force Office at Begumpet on Dasara day. The home guard, including Dolin, died in this incident. In the police investigation, it was found that Zahed had given shelter to Dolin, who died by suicide. Zahed was arrested and put behind bars. When he was in Charlapally and Chanchalguda jails, he kept cell phones in his sandals and delivered them to the terrorists, police sources said. In 2017, the court acquitted Zahed in the suicide attack case after 12 years. Locals said that after being released from jail, he got married and ran a welding shop.

Zahid's father retired as a government teacher and he is the fifth child out of six children. His elder brother Mohammad Shahed Bilal has found a place in the police records as a hardcore terrorist. From the twin blasts in the city, Shahed Bilal was the mastermind of terrorist attacks across the country from 2000 to 2007. Shahed escaped to Pakistan after the twin blasts. He died in an encounter in Pakistan in 2007. Another brother also reportedly died in a police encounter.

The police are trying to figure out, who brought the grenades from Kashmir to Hyderabad. Through whom Zahid is receiving money? They are inquiring about the weapons. With the arrest of three persons connected with terrorist activities, tension prevailed in Musarambagh, Akbarbagh, Saidabad, Santoshnagar and other areas on Sunday. Most people are confined to their homes and shops were also closed early.