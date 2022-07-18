Ramban (J&K): Security forces on Monday busted a terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district and seized huge amounts of ammunition and explosives, officials said. A joint search operation was launched by the Rashtriya Rifles and the J&K police after receiving inputs of possible terror hideout in forest area of Hadwagan in Buzla tehsil.

Acting swiftly on the tipoff, a joint search operation of J&K Police and Indian Army's 23 RR was launched in the forest area at about 2:30 pm and suspected hideout locations were searched in Hadwagan area. The search operation continued till 8:30 pm. The security forces recovered 35 AK47 rounds (rusted), seven Pika rounds (rusted), seven 9mm rounds(rusted), two Ak-47 magazines (rusted), around 1 kg of explosive material, one UBGL, IED equipment with wire, among other stuff.