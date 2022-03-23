New Delhi: Terror activities have declined and an investment-friendly environment has been created in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. She was replying to a discussion on the Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that infiltration has declined by 33 percent in 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir adding that incidents of ceasefire violations have also come down by 90 percent. The Finance Minister also said that there has been a 61 percent reduction in incidents related to terrorism while abduction by terrorists came down by 80 percent. As for the number of martyred police and security personnel, she said it has come down by 33 percent in 2021.

Sitharaman also said that 180 terrorists were killed in 2021 which included 148 locals and 32 foreigners. Among the neutralized terrorists there were also 44 top-ranking commandos. She also said that there have been no cases of snatching of weapons in 2021 adding that so far no such incidents have taken place in 2022. She said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are reaping benefits following the implementation of 890 Central laws. The Finance Minister also said that those who did not have any rights in Jammu and Kashmir are eligible for government jobs and buying properties following the abrogation of Article 370.

Sitharaman said that 250 "discriminatory" state laws have been removed while 137 were modified. She also said that the Union Government's industrial promotion scheme of Jammu and Kashmir has created new opportunities for the development of the Union Territory. "The various impediments which prevailed in the state for industrial development have also been removed, and the industrial promotion scheme of J & K given by Government of India has opened new doors for the development in Jammu and Kashmir," she said. She also said that 100 percent of the eligible population in Jammu and Kashmir has received Covid-19 vaccines.

Also read:Listen to aspirations of people of J-K, restore legislative assembly: Congress, TMC in Rajya Sabha