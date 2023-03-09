New Delhi: India has expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan and reiterated that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used for sheltering, training, planning, or financing terrorist acts.

"As a contiguous neighbour and long-standing partner of Afghanistan, and given our strong historical and civilizational linkages to the Afghan people, India has direct stakes in ensuring the return of peace and stability to the country", India's permanent representative to the UN ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Security Council briefing on United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Kamboj said, "the collective approach of the international community has been articulated in the Security Council Resolution 2593 of August 2021, which was adopted under India’s Presidency of the UNSC".

"In accordance with the resolution, we expect that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used for sheltering, training, planning, or financing terrorist acts, specifically terrorist individuals and entities proscribed by the UN Security Council. It also means acting against drug trafficking," she added.

UNSCR 2593 also outlines the need for the formation of a truly inclusive and representative government structure, which represents all sections of the Afghan society, respects the rights of all Afghans, and ensures equal rights for women, girls, and members of minority groups, including their access to education.

The Indian ambassador further underlined that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains deeply distressing. The dire situation has been brought out by the SRSG as well. In response to the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and to the urgent appeals made by the United Nations, India has dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

"We are committed to continuing our help to the Afghan people going forward. In this regard, we have provided several shipments of humanitarian assistance including 40000 MTs of wheat, 65 tons of medical aid, and 28 tons of other relief material", she added.

Recently, India also sent around 5000 units of stationery items and winter clothing for primary school students of Habibia School in Kabul. "It is pertinent to note that in addition, India is also partnering with the UNODC for the welfare and rehabilitation of the drug-user population in Afghanistan, especially among Afghan women. For the same, India has assisted UNODC by supplying medical aid, blankets, and female hygiene kits as per their requirement.

"India appreciates and supports the work being done by the UN in Afghanistan. We had actively taken part in finalizing the draft of the current mandate of the UNAMA after the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban in 2021. We are ready to work with the Secretary-General in his efforts to find progress in the situation in Afghanistan", Kamboj pointed out.

India further expressed concern about increasing attempts towards removing women from public life in Afghanistan and called for women and minorities to be included in Afghanistan’s future and for their rights to be fully respected. Kamboj reiterated India's stand that security and stability in Afghanistan will continue to be its priority and it will continue to speak out in support of the Afghan people.

She noted that peace and stability in Afghanistan are critical imperatives that all need to collectively strive for. "India will continue to play its constructive role in the pursuit of this objective. The interests of the Afghan people will always continue to be at the core of all our efforts", she said.

In 2023, 13.8 million Afghan women and girls are in need of humanitarian assistance. Yet the de facto authorities have undermined the unprecedented international aid effort by also banning women from working in non-governmental organizations, even though they are crucial to the delivery of life-saving help, the UN said.