Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu): The Annavasal area of the in Pudukottai district experienced tension as the a group of DMK cadres started pelting stones at the Annavasal Town Panchayat office, after a rumour of one of the Panchayat's councilors gone missing emerged. The incident surfaced while the indirect polls for the selection of the Panchayat President were underway on Friday. The trouble was anticipated as the AIADMK had won in eight out of the 15 wards, while the DMK had six councilors apart from one person elected independently.

The escalation of the violence was briefly avoided as a group of police officials was already deployed at the office. SP Nisha Parthiban, who was leading the group of officials there, informed that some time after all the councilors went inside the office to participate in the indirect elections, one of the DMK members came out and declared a councilor to be missing. His announcement sparked up the violence, followed by stone pelting.

The police and revenue authorities gave repeated announcements to the DMK members to disperse from the spot, but to no avail. The police had to resort to barricades and stricter actions when the situation only seemed to be escalating despite their best efforts. Some of the men also reportedly prompted the police officers to chase them as they tried to scale up the walls, eventually leading the officers to use lathi charge and anti riot gear as the last weapon of control.

