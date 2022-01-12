New Delhi: A recent report by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has said that financial aid alone cannot provide an economic collapse in Afghanistan, and a positive relationship with Islamabad could help foster stability and development. This, by all accounts, signifies that the smoothening of relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan is a predominant criterion for India's National Security.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr Swaran Singh, professor for diplomacy and disarmament at the Centre for International Politics, Organisation and Disarmament (CIPOD) in the School of International Studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, said, "The difficulty for Pakistan is that the Taliban is no longer just a terrorist organization now, it's a state. So their priorities, their requirements are going to be very different. They are not going to sing the tune that Pakistan wants them to sing. Their main challenge is to receive international recognition and facilitate humanitarian aid through the Taliban."

Prof Singh further explained that Pakistan is not able to deliver on either getting recognition itself or extending recognition in such a situation." These tensions are really reflecting on the ground where cadre is increasingly becoming restless and refusing to cooperate with the central leadership of the Taliban. However, this is not good news for India. The continued instability in Afghanistan and the consequent necessity of providing humanitarian aid in Afghanistan are only negatively impacting Indian security. All international humanitarian aid to Afghanistan will have to go through Pakistan, while Pakistan can potentially be a great facilitator," he added.

He further clarified that Pakistan's difficulty in getting international legitimacy for the Taliban regime, which is now acting as a State and not as a militant outfit, is an issue that is causing deep turmoils between Taliban-Pakistan.

"One critical aspect that has become a matter of utmost concern for New Delhi is that militant outfits such Lashkar e-Taiba and the Jaish e-Mohammed - both of them lethal and responsible for various attacks in India - have been fighting alongside the Taliban against the previous government in parts of Afghanistan. And now when the Taliban is back in power, these Islamic militant outfits with deep roots in Kashmir pose even more danger to our National Security," he added while connecting the bridges between the situations in countries.

Speaking further, Prof Swaran Singh opined that Lashkar e-Taiba and the Jaish e-Mohammed have been crucial parts of Pakistan's foreign policy, whether it is in support of the Taliban in Afghanistan or in creating constant trouble for India. "But these organizations also realize that Pakistan remains under greater scrutiny and the strain of the international community. And they would therefore potentially like to move base into Afghanistan to be more effective. If effective chaos continues in Afghanistan, then ISIS, LET, JEM, etc. may potentially find that Afghanistan is a good option for them too. In that sense, greater chaos, greater violence will persist in Afghanistan, consequently impacting India's security adversely.

It is worthy to note here that there are various reports which proclaim the fact that the violence in Almaty, the capital of Kazakhstan, is suspected to have been carried out by Pakistan's Tablighi Jamaat in connivance with Afghanistan-trained radicals which according to experts have been emboldened after the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban. So New Delhi's worries seem pragmatic given the imminent threat posed by Taliban 2.0. Apart from that, there are various militant organizations that have been attempting to embolden their presence in Central Asian countries right after the takeover of the Taliban.

To this, Dr Swaran Singh said there are multiple outfits that exist in several of these Central Asian republics that have been marginalized over a period of time and almost neutralized with regimes, bringing stability with whatever kind of democracy they have in able to orchestrate there.

But the bigger chaos in Afghanistan will help them in two ways. One, if nothing else, the success of the Taliban to capture power has been a perfect example that will inspire some of these outfits. Secondly, to help them establish safe harbours in Afghanistan as they continue their struggle. So the greater chaos in Afghanistan would mean a greater likelihood for some of these outfits across the region from Central Asia to Pakistan, including Kashmir, that are not able to thrive in locations where they are to become more active from Afghanistan.

Thus there are multiple ways in which this violence and chaos would be fundamentally supported, as the chaos in Afghanistan continues, while inherently affecting the national security dynamics in India.