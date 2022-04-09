Kolar: The Kolar district administration of Karnataka on Saturday clamped prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 for three days following a stone-pelting incident during 'Sri Rama Shobha Yatra' in Mulbagal town. Tension prevailed in the town following the stone-pelting incident and the decision has been taken to avoid untoward incidents.

The Shobha Yatra, organized on the eve of Ram Navami, began in the afternoon from Shivakeshava Nagar and as it headed towards Jahangir Mohalla around 7.40 pm, the power supply got shut down, the police said, following which miscreants pelted stones at an idol of Ram being carried in the procession.

However, the police department reined in the situation and disbursed the mob indulging in violence. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to quell the mob. The authorities have gathered information and taken six accused into custody and are investigating them in connection with the violence.

Central IGP Chandrashekar has rushed to the town and is monitoring the situation. Two platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), and six platoons of the District Armed Reserve (DAR) have been deputed in Mulbagal town to maintain law and order.

"Unidentified miscreants allegedly pelted stones on 'Sri Ram Shobhayatra' which took place Friday in Mulabagilu town of Kolar Dist. The overall situation is under control. No person was injured. Police force mobilised, 4-5 people taken into custody", said Kolar SP D Devaraj.

