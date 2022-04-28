Bengaluru Rural: Tension prevailed at a university campus in Karnataka after a foreign student fell to her death, according to police. Security has been tightened to avoid any untoward incident following her death. The incident took place at 11 pm on Wednesday night at the GITAM University located in the Bengaluru Rural district, police sources said.

The victim was identified as Haseena, a 24-year-old student from Uganda, enrolled in the final year of an engineering course, who died after falling from the sixth floor of the residential facility. Soon after the news spread on the campus that Haseena had died by suicide, a group of students vandalised the college and hostel buildings.

Therefore, police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation caning the agitating students. The police sources said the victim accidentally slipped and fell while she was trying to pick up a clothing item that had fallen on a sheet at the edge of the building. Although she was immediately rushed to a hospital, Haseena succumbed to her injuries on way to the hospital. Her body has been kept at a private hospital in Doddaballapur. Students from across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and also abroad are currently studying engineering at the university.