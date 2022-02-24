Siliguri: An air of tension is prevailing in Siliguri now. A number of youths have gone to Ukraine to study graduation courses in medical sciences. While some of them have returned safely to Siliguri, many are still stranded in Ukraine, with their family members are under the grip of acute tension at the moment.

One such lucky youth is Bitam Basu, who was undergoing his graduation in medical sciences from Bukovinian State Medical University in Ukraine. His family members have heaved a sigh of relief. So have the family members of Siliguri-based Ananya Moitra and Sukriti Deb, who too have returned safely from Ukraine.

However, the family members of Pritam Malakar are not that lucky and Pritam is still stranded in Ukraine. They are leading days in utter tension.

Those who have returned safely informed ETV Bharat that a total of around 7,000 Indian students are currently studying in Ukraine. They appealed to the Indian government to make arrangements so that all these Indian students can come back safely to India.

Pritam Malakar’s father, Dr. Pijush Kanti Malakar said that although they are in touch with Pritam over phone or video call, the tension is not receding. “He was supposed to come to Siliguri for a vacation in July this year. But international flight services have stopped due to the war situation there. So naturally we are extremely tense,” he said.

However, Rajashree Moitro, mother of Ananya Moitra has heaved a sigh of relief after her daughter safely returned to Siliguri from Ukraine. “We were in extreme tension for the last few days. But we are relieved now. Hope the Indian government makes arrangements so that other Indian students can return safely,” she said.