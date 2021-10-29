Goa: In a surprising move, Olympian and renowned tennis player Leander Paes joined Trinamool Congress in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Friday. TMC welcomed their new member Paes with an official Twitter post saying, “We are extremely delighted to share that Leander joined us today in the presence of our Hon’ble Chairperson Mamata! Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014!”