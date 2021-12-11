Chikkamagaluru: Now students of another school in the district are infected with the coronavirus. On Saturday, ten students and one teacher of Jeewan Jyoti Private School located in Narasimharajapur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district tested positive for Covid.

Confirming the same, the district collector, K M Ramesh said, "an order has been issued to seal down the school for a week. Infected students and teachers were asymptomatic and quarantined at their homes. Health officers visited the school and were directed to conduct Covid tests on other students and staff."

Last week, 107 people including 94 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (residential school) at Seegodu in N R Pura taluk in Chikkamagaluru district tested positive and quarantined in the school itself. Similarly, some students of a residential school in Chikkamagaluru district also tested Covid positive.