Rairangpur: As many as 12 passengers suffered injuries after a bus they were travelling overturned near Tolka village under Gorumahisani police limits in Rairangpur, Odisha.

Sources say, the ill fated tourist bus was enroute Jamada to Kahutuka area in Mayurbhanj, when the bus lost control over its wheels and overturned, leaving ten passengers injured and two others critically injured.

The villagers rescued the injured and immediately rushed them to Gorumahisani hospital and the critically injured to Sub-divisional hospital in Rairangpur for medical treatment.

On being informed about the accident, the police rushed to spot and began investigation. 'We are investigation the matter," said a police official.

