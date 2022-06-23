Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): Ten persons were killed and seven others were injured after a pickup van carrying 17 pilgrims met with an accident on Thursday in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning. According to the reports, a pickup van carrying 17 devotees returning from Haridwar when the vehicle rammed into a tree on the National Highway 730 under Gajraula Police Station limits as the driver lost control over the vehicle as he fell asleep.

After receiving the information about the road accident, District Magistrate Pulkit Khare reached the district hospital, along with Superintendent of Police Dinesh P and other administrative staff. The injured were rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared two among the seven injured is critical. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The Pilibhit District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police reached the district hospital with a heavy police force. The police said, "In the accident, eight people died on the spot while two others died while undergoing treatment. After providing first aid at the district hospital, two people have been referred to the other hospitals for better treatment. The bereaved families have been informed regarding the accident."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He has also given instructions to provide proper treatment to the people injured in the accident. Tweeting the same he wrote, "The death of people in road accident in the Pilibhit district is very sad. Instructions have been given to officials to conduct relief and rescue operations and provide treatment to the injured. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured."