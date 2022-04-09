Goa: The case of Gajvelli Srinivas, a tempo driver from Banjaranagar in, Hyderabad who took tourists from the city to Goa as their driver and returned home with severe injuries, has become a mystery to police. It's still not clear what exactly happened with him in Goa as there are traces of surgery on his head and stomach. Srinivas took treatment at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences for two days and returned home from the hospital on Thursday.

A three-member team along with Sub Inspector Tejas of Anjuna police station in Goa arrived in the city and investigated the case on Friday.

Srinivas works as a driver at Manikanta travels in Ghatkesar and had gone to Goa with 10 tourists on the 19th March. He left them at a lodge there and did not return home. The family was left shocked when he returned home after 17 days but with 52 stitches on his head and 62 on his stomach. With the help of a local corporator and former mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, he got the treatment NIMS.

The question which remained unanswered is how he arrived in the city with stitches. The day Srinivas came home, he had an MMTS ticket from Hafizpet to another railway station in his pocket.

A team of Goa police arrived in the city on Friday for questioning following the registration of a case of Srinivas's disappearance at Anjuna police station. Along with SR Nagar and Panjagutta police, the team went to NIMS hospital and collected details. The RMOs of the hospital told the police that he had left the hospital after undergoing treatment for two days and the bill for the treatment was also to be paid.

Around 8 pm, a team of Goa police came to Srinivas's house in Banjaranagar and took details from the family members. Goa's Anjuna police station SI Tejas said, "the case will be investigated on the instructions of Higher officials." Srinivas has a wife G. Jyothi and two children Shambhavi and Saimanikantha.

