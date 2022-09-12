Ayodhya: A meeting of the trustees of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was convened at the Circuit House Complex of Ayodhya on Sunday evening. A total of 10 members of the Trust were present at the meeting, which took place in the auditorium, while four members took part in the meeting virtually. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of the Trust, who has not been keeping well of late, reached the meeting in a wheelchair and expressed his views at the meeting.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that they are working to ensure social harmony on the premises of the temple. It was unanimously decided in the meeting that temples for Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya and Maharishi Vashistha, Nishadraj Guha, Shabari and Jatayu will be constructed.

While the rules of the Trust were approved unanimously in the meeting, the cost of construction of the Shri Ram temple was also estimated in the meeting. With consultation and deliberation, it was estimated that the construction of the temple would currently cost Rs 1,800 crore. Trust's general secretary Champat Rai said that this amount is subject to change.

He said that 14 out of 15 members attended the meeting. Chairman of Construction Committee Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, treasurer Govind Dev Giri, member Udupi Peethadheeshwar Vishwatirtha Prasannacharya, Dr Anil Mishra, Mahant Dinendra Das, Kameshwar Chaupal and others were also present in the meeting. Keshav Parasaran, Yugpurush Parmanand, Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra and ex-officio member state Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Kumar participated in the meeting virtually.