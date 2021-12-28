Vijayawada: A book authored by a Telugu writer is competing for the popular book of the year award. Amazon has selected 45 popular books of 2021, divided into nine categories and put them up for online voting. 'Roaring Lambs' penned by Visakhapatnam-based Sridhar Bevara is one of the top popular books selected by Amazon.

Every year, the online giant conducts voting for readers to pick the popular books of the year. This year, too, five books each from nine different genres like children’s literature, romance, young adult fiction, biography and memories, business and economics, crime thrillers, mystery, self-help, literature and diction were picked for voting.

Books authored by the likes of Robin Sharma, Chetan Bhagat, Stephen King, Jeffrey Archer, Ken Follett, Brad Stone, Matthew Brennan, Kabir Bedi, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rainbow Rowell, Colleen Hoover, Ruskin Bond, Sudha Murthy, Manav Kaul, and Sanjeev Paliwal are contending for the award. Of these, 'Roaring Lambs' authored by Sridhar Bevara is competing in the business and economics category. It is noteworthy that Sridhar is the only Indian author whose book has been selected in this category. Furthermore, he is the only Telugu writer in all nine categories.

Voting for the books will close at midnight on December 31. Authors take the Amazon popular book award prestigiously. 'Roaring Lambs' has sold 20,000 copies in India and 8,000 copies in the US. The book is recognised as one of the best-selling books of the year.

Leadership is the key theme in Sridhar’s book. Nature will take due course of action whenever someone goes against its laws. Nature stands by those who are well-intentioned leaders. The book also focuses on the point that bad things cannot last long. Furthermore, it stresses the fact that a good idea and an able leader can turn the weak into strong. 'Roaring Lambs' had the privilege of getting readers’ reviews akin to those of George Orwell’s Animal Farm. As the head of BMR Innovations, Sridhar authored two books while successfully running his business abroad. The book has already gained immense popularity as the author subtly mentioned autobiographical facts such as growing as a waiter at a hotel from working in a chicken shop.

To vote for 'Roaring Lamb' log on to https://amazonindia.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2adX1wMnR8xxrRc.Amazon will announce results in 2022.