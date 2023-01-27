Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh): Popular Telugu actor Tarakaratna on Friday fell unconscious, reportedly due to exhaustion, during a Padyatra (foot march) in Andhra Pradesh's Kuppam area. According to sources, Tarakaratna, the grandson of acting legend NT Rama Rao, was immediately shifted him to a nearby hospital.

Doctors at the hospital said they have planned to move the actor to Bengaluru, if necessary, for proper treatment. As per reports, after providing initial treatment at a private hospital in Kuppam, they shifted him to PES hospital for further treatment.

The actor reportredly lost consciousness during the foot march -- 'Yuva Galam' (Voice of Youth), which was launched on Friday by TDP national general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh. Lokesh offered prayers at a mosque near Kuppam after the padayatra started and Tarakaratna, too, joined him in the march, sources said. Further, according to sources, as soon as Lokesh came out of the mosque, Tarakaratna fell unconscious. TDP workers rushed him to the hospital. (ANI)