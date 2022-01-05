New Delhi: Soon after Mumbai Police arrested a few suspects in the ongoing Bulli Bai app case, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that a Telegram channel allegedly targeting Hindu women has been blocked by the government.

According to media reports, the government's move to block the Telegram channel comes at a time when social media and people started slamming right-wing groups and the central government for their inaction against Bulli Bai app, which targeted and abused Muslim women online.

In the Telegram case, one particular channel was called out for spreading obscene photos of Hindu women and hate messages, hence blocked by the IT Ministry.

“Channel blocked. Government of India coordinating with police authorities of states for action,” tweeted IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

However, there is no information yet on who created this Telegram channel and the action taken by the police.